Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Position Decreased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 126.8% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,404 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of JCI traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.77. 4,794,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,728,913. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $74.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.92. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on JCI. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

