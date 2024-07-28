JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 26,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.7 %

JPM stock traded up $3.57 on Friday, hitting $212.24. 8,027,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,013,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $217.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

