JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,352 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $61,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.89.

In other news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded up $3.57 on Friday, hitting $212.24. 8,027,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,013,996. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $217.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

