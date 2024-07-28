JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Unite Group (LON:UTG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Unite Group (LON:UTG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.23) target price on the stock.

Unite Group Price Performance

UTG opened at GBX 940 ($12.16) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,760.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 919.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 946.01. Unite Group has a one year low of GBX 842 ($10.89) and a one year high of GBX 1,069 ($13.83).

Unite Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 12.40 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14,000.00%.

Insider Activity

Unite Group Company Profile

In other Unite Group news, insider Joe Lister bought 2,777 shares of Unite Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 900 ($11.64) per share, with a total value of £24,993 ($32,324.11). 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

