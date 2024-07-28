KBR, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KBR in a research report issued on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for KBR’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

KBR Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:KBR opened at $65.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. KBR has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $69.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.75.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. KBR had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of KBR by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,090,000 after purchasing an additional 113,140 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of KBR by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 337,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of KBR by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,677,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $307,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.25%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

