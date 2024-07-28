Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Price Target to $9.25

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.00 to $9.25 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of BLFY stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $270.29 million, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23.
Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 million. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.
