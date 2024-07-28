Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Price Target to $9.25

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.00 to $9.25 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BLFY stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $270.29 million, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 million. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFY. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $2,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. 56.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

Featured Articles

