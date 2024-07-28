Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys 24,960 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,960 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,259,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,018,000 after buying an additional 483,443 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vimeo by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,657 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vimeo by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,493,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,405 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vimeo by 350.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 275,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 214,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Vimeo by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 50,269 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

NASDAQ VMEO traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.87. 783,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,980. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $655.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 2.03.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Vimeo had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

