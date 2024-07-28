Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 551,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,372,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 125,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Citigroup by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.3 %

C traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $65.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,661,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,410,551. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $124.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 59.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

