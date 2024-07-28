Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Takes $430,000 Position in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the first quarter worth $43,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the first quarter worth $46,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the first quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

VYX traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.70. 1,287,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,511. NCR Voyix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCR Voyix ( NYSE:VYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a positive return on equity of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $862.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

