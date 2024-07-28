Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Textron were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Textron by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,016,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $564,235,000 after acquiring an additional 139,927 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Textron by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,053,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,809,000 after acquiring an additional 260,003 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,769 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Textron by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,235,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,396,000 after acquiring an additional 408,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Textron by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,053,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,105,000 after acquiring an additional 29,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.06. 743,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,720. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.40. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.37 and a 52 week high of $97.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXT. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

