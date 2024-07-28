Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.57.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $5.86 on Friday, hitting $421.56. 335,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,438. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $355.41 and a one year high of $448.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $394.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

