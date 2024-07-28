Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $5.20 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,769,080.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total transaction of $6,302,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,769,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,905 shares of company stock valued at $137,900,519 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,417.69.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TransDigm Group stock traded up $6.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,234.86. 207,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,088. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $802.46 and a 52 week high of $1,369.57. The firm has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,297.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1,222.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

