Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Cuts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 47,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 23,225 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.2 %

Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.01. 1,223,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of -34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.95. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $62.04.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

