Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Cuts Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Teradyne by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 10.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Teradyne by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP increased its position in Teradyne by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Teradyne Trading Up 1.7 %

TER traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $126.46. 2,617,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,493. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.47. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $163.21. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.