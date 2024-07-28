Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Truist Financial by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $44.42. 7,274,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,258,491. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $44.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TFC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.05.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

