Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Decreases Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in PACCAR by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 610,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,689,000 after acquiring an additional 27,963 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 264,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,853,000 after purchasing an additional 89,359 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 823,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,430,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,091,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,084. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $80.94 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The firm has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.33 and its 200 day moving average is $108.61.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.27.

In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

