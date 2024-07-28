Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Decreases Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Pool were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 11,800.0% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $11.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $371.82. 787,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,398. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.38. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.51 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.22.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

