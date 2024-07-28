Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,739,000 after buying an additional 1,265,542 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,768 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $1,325,466,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $95,211,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,771,000 after acquiring an additional 14,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $999.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $16.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $712.19. 4,382,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,271,515. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.59 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $837.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $819.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

