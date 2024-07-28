Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.23.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.77. 4,794,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,728,913. The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,067 shares of company stock worth $1,163,404 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

