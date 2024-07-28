Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 163 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MOH. Baird R W raised Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOH

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of MOH traded up $11.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,644. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $282.96 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.