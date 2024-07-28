Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 281 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,660,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $7.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $548.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,092. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $553.71 and a 200-day moving average of $545.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $474.46 and a 12-month high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.