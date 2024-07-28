Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 375 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.92. The company had a trading volume of 920,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,578. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.14, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.62 and a 200-day moving average of $120.89. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

