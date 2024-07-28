Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 618 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,620,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,509,601,000 after purchasing an additional 184,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,176,356,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,779,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $866,862,000 after purchasing an additional 116,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,536,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $791,008,000 after purchasing an additional 56,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW traded up $6.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $349.22. 1,929,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,514. The firm has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $351.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

