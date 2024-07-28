Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 869 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,407,000 after acquiring an additional 131,148 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2,941.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $4,407,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $5,440,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,009,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,422,000 after acquiring an additional 51,992 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Aptiv from $113.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Aptiv from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Aptiv stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.74. 2,032,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $113.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

