Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,266,000 after purchasing an additional 674,366 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 98.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 490,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,134,000 after acquiring an additional 168,920 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 998,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,011,000 after acquiring an additional 30,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 62.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 302,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 115,790 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

SYF traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.78. 1,803,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,667,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.90.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SYF. Wolfe Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

