Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,891 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.83. 8,231,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,735,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.98.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,874 shares of company stock valued at $14,148,517 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

