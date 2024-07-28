Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 1,637 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in DexCom were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $43.85 on Friday, reaching $64.00. 53,914,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,874. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.28 and a 200 day moving average of $123.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $85,712.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,112 shares of company stock worth $480,861. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Baird R W cut shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.06.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

