Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 1,707 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total transaction of $96,612.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,505,554.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total value of $96,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 220,504 shares in the company, valued at $35,505,554.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 736,092 shares of company stock worth $109,519,936. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,101,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,985. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.24 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.78 and its 200 day moving average is $152.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

