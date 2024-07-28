Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 1,772 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hologic were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 77.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,297,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $490,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,016 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,163,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,564 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $30,079,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 538,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,498,000 after purchasing an additional 363,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Shares of HOLX traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.63. 1,472,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,837. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $82.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.03.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

