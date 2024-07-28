Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 2,369 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,295 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ONEOK by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,754,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,055,000 after buying an additional 85,736 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,948,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 28.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,705,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,059,000 after acquiring an additional 825,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 12.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,465,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,795,000 after acquiring an additional 378,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.02. 1,826,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,539. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $86.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.39 and its 200 day moving average is $77.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.83.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

