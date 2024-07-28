Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 2,372 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,286 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $37,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 135.4% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.20.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.15. 2,214,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,345. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

