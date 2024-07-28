Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 736 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,931 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,601 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley cut their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.24.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.87. 1,440,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,726. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.28.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

