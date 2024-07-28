Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 106,902 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,902 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $25,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.22. 266,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,319. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.91. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $90.71 and a 12 month high of $133.65.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.