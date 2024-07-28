Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 21,240 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,240 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,790,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,417,151. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.39. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $79.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

