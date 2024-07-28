Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 80,606 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,606 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $15,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,540 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,710,000 after buying an additional 3,258,212 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,637,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,456,000 after buying an additional 403,508 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,720,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,335,000 after acquiring an additional 672,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 11,389,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,296,000 after acquiring an additional 455,925 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,777,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,181. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

