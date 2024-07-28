Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 206,727 Shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FGRO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FGRO – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,727 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF worth $22,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGRO. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 118,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 177,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FGRO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.63. The stock had a trading volume of 29,138 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85. The company has a market cap of $302.79 million, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.44.

About Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF

The Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (FGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in growth stocks from domestic and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors FGRO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

