Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 8,027 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $16,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,364,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,006,000 after buying an additional 51,654 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $818,408,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,951,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,234,000 after purchasing an additional 122,840 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,715,000 after buying an additional 26,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,001,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,232,000 after buying an additional 99,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.92 and a 200 day moving average of $251.31. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.50 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.