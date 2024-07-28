Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $23.79 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,385 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,855 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $23,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,627,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $204,462,000 after buying an additional 729,535 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $709,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,153,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $521,665,000 after buying an additional 22,094 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 39,875 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.01. 5,139,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,701,505. The company has a market cap of $383.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.30. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $146.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,952,500 shares of company stock worth $277,298,174. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

