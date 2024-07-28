Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 29,476 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,476 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $19,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBCG. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

FBCG traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.35. The company had a trading volume of 515,567 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average of $38.70.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

