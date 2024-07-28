Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,255 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 865.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,807,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,143 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,644,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,597,000 after buying an additional 354,872 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,018,000 after buying an additional 1,278,504 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,865,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,374,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,172,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,548. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.52.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.