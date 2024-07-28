Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,442 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $16,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,989 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,021,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,695,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,189,000 after purchasing an additional 621,382 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,414,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,304,000 after purchasing an additional 505,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,449,000 after acquiring an additional 463,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.08. 3,162,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,867,663. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.34. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.93.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.