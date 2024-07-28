Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,441 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,124 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $300.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,460. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The stock has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.07 and its 200 day moving average is $262.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

