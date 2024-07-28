Kiltearn Partners LLP Decreases Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Kiltearn Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,300 shares during the period. CarMax makes up about 5.8% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned 0.46% of CarMax worth $62,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 269,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,518,000 after buying an additional 18,449 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CarMax by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 217,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,961,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 3,094.0% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 596,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,949,000 after buying an additional 577,685 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 59,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Shares of KMX traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.02. 1,002,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,500. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,243 shares of company stock valued at $12,836,542. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

