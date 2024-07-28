Kiltearn Partners LLP Grows Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 284,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,500 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker comprises approximately 2.5% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $27,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,410,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,802,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,925 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,647,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,662,000 after buying an additional 22,933 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,094,000 after buying an additional 16,983 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,952,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 980,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,220,000 after buying an additional 13,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK traded up $5.86 on Friday, reaching $95.43. 3,723,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,406. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.09. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of -138.30, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -469.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

