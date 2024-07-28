Kiltearn Partners LLP Has $17.61 Million Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Kiltearn Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,670,500 shares during the quarter. KT makes up approximately 1.6% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned approximately 0.25% of KT worth $17,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of KT by 9.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,061,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,061,000 after purchasing an additional 829,682 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KT by 55.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 374,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 133,570 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KT by 62.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 327,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 125,413 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of KT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KT by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,857,000 after buying an additional 84,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

KT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

KT stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.10. 353,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51. KT Co. has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

