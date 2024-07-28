Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) VP Sells $455,026.25 in Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.4 %

KMI stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMI. Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

View Our Latest Report on KMI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.