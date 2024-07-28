Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KNX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.79.

NYSE KNX opened at $51.25 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average of $52.08. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 76.49, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 583.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 28,309 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $906,016,000 after buying an additional 2,137,296 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,049,000 after buying an additional 35,549 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,686.4% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 66,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 62,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

