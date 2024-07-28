KOK (KOK) Price Hits $0.0007

KOK (KOK) traded 52.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. In the last week, KOK has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $348,182.40 and approximately $111,160.98 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00009690 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008713 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,053.25 or 1.00037109 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011274 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006792 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00071959 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00069154 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $109,379.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

