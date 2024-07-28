KOK Price Down 11% Over Last Week (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 11% lower against the dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $349,894.91 and $35,077.44 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00009681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008761 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,360.71 or 0.99889161 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011090 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006660 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00072035 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00069154 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $109,379.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

