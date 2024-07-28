KOK Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $109,782.58 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 27th. KOK has a market cap of $349,466.14 and approximately $109,782.58 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KOK has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00009730 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00008884 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,756.32 or 1.00056655 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011319 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006824 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00072934 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00069744 USD and is down -7.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $80,665.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

